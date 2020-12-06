The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru won Ikorodu, the hometown of his PDP rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi, in the bye-election for the vacant Lagos East Senate seat.

According to the result declared by Dr Andu Akala, INEC Local Government Collation Officer, Abiru, polled 19,204 votes to win Ikorodu.

Gbadamosi, a son of the town, got 3,766 votes in all the 19 wards.

ADP got 167 votes, ADC – 107 votes and AAC – 84, out of the 23, 966 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

Abiru also won Epe by a wide margin.

Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi, INEC collation officer in Epe, said that Abiru won with 22,213 out of the total votes cast of 24,678.

He said the total accredited voters was 24,736 while the total registered voters was 147,074.

The INEC official said valid votes was 24,296, while voided votes was 382.

Final results for the senatorial district will be declared at at INEC Senatorial Collation Centre in Somolu.

The remaining results are being expected from Somolu, Kosofe and Ibeju-Lekki.