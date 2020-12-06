The Council of Ulamas in Kano, on Sunday, denied endorsing the National leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The reports of the endorsement were circulated online after Tinubu visited Kano on Friday and attended a wedding Fatiha of Sheikh Muhammad Bn Usman’s daughter.

However, the State Council Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, told newsmen that such never happened despite widespread reports.

Khalil noted that such a story could cause enmity among the Islamic clerics as they have diverse political allegiance and views.

He said, “Bola Tinubu was in Kano to attend wedding Fatiha of Sheikh Muhammad Bn Usman’s daughter, a political gathering at Mambayya House by Buhari Supporters group and to reciprocate the visit of some Muslim groups across Nigeria that visited him and the Oba of Lagos after the EndSARS protest in Lagos over the loss of lives and properties.

“Some Muslim organisations including clerics from Kano visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oba of Lagos after the EndSARS protests in Lagos where he was commended for the support he accorded Buhari that led to his emergence in the 2015 general elections.”

He noted that an elated Tinubu said, “I am so overwhelmed with this visit as I never expected it, hopefully, I am going to return the visit.’’

Khalil added, “He was subsequently notified about the wedding of Sheikh Muhammad Bn Usman’s daughter which he promised to attend.

“Hence during the visit, Tinubu expressed willingness to visit the Ulamas which was practically impossible for him to go from house to house.

“There and then some of the clerics that were part of the visit to Lagos were assembled and Tinubu came with governor Abdullahi Ganduje. It was there one of the clerics, Shehi Shehi lauded Tinubu for the support he gave Buhari in 2015 which led to his electoral victory, noting that we would always appreciate you and return your gesture.

“So, it is funny for the media to now report that Ulamas in Kano endorsed Tinubu, some of the Ulamas are not even in support of APC, while some even in APC have their solidarity for others.”