By Kola Adeyemi/Lokoja

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday, donated N300 million towards the educational development of Ebiraland and its environs.

Bello, who made the donation in Okene, while speaking at the maiden Ebira Education Summit, organised by Ebira Youth Congress (EYC), said that the money would be paid in tranches over a period of three years.

The governor, who also used the occasion to inaugurate the Ebira Education Foundation, restated his administration’s resolve to provide quality education across the state, because of his conviction that it was only through quality education that the potentials of the state and its people could be actualised.

Bello, who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdulkareem Mohammed-Jamiu, spoke about the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, saying that it was meant to create an enabling environment for the educational development of the state.

According to him, CUSTECH, had thrown up the urgent need to train youths to actively partake in the development of the state, hence his decision to donate to the trust fund, to sponsor qualified Ebira sons and daughters for professional courses up to university level.

He called on the leadership of the EYC to put in place a Board of Trustees of reputable individuals, to oversee the activities of the trust fund, so as to ensure probity and accountability.

Bello called on the EYC to also check the rising wave of cultism, drug abuse and other forms of criminal activities in Ebiraland in the interest of peace, progress and development of the area.

Highlight of the event was the Award of Excellence conferred on the governor, who in turn dedicated the award to the memory of his late mother, Hajia Hauwa Bello.

In his address, the President of EYC, Mr Ateiza Obio, said that the Education Trust Fund, was established to complement the state government’s efforts in providing quality education in the state.

He assured that the money realized by the fund, would be utilized for the education of all qualified Ebira youth, without discrimination, stressing that the EYC would ensure transparency and judicious use of the funds.

Obio lauded the governor for the establishment of CUSTECH, saying that it would bring development to the area and create opportunities for youths to realize their dreams.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Mamman Yusuf, in his remark, urged the youths of Ebiraland to take advantage of the fund and get themselves educated.