Ad-hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were caught sleeping on Saturday in Ikorodu as voters refused to come out to vote at the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

Most of the voters were mid-aged people while the youths who clamoured for #EndSARS and made so much noise did not come out to vote.

As a result of the few voters on ground, INEC officials decided to take a nap.