Voting has begun in the bye-elections in Kosofe, Lagos state, where voters will pick their choices for the vacant state assembly and Lagos East senatorial seats.

At Baptist Primary School, about 100 voters stood on the queue to get accredited and vote. Casting of ballots will end at 2.30pm.

INEC officials said they arrived a little late because of transport issues.

However, they came with one ballot box for the two elections.

The presiding officer said all ballots would be dropped in the box.

He urged voters to cooperate.

COVID-19 protocols were also observed at the polling unit and there were no issues with the card readers.

A party agent who chooses to remain anonymous at Erukandadaga unit 126 in Kosofe constituency II expressed optimism voters would turn out.

At the polling unit over 800 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise. However, fewer than 50 voters have come out, about one hour after the voting started.

The party agent hoped the voters will come out eventually before voting ends.