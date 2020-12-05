*Female lover arrested, family of deceased allege foul play

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Family members of a 43-year-old man identified as Enuduisu Godday Odili who died after sex romp with a commercial sex worker in a brothel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State say they suspect foul play.

They are now calling for an investigation into the circumstances that led to their brother’s death.

The deceased, a native of Delta State was said to have lodged in the brothel with a commercial sex worker on Thursday night.

However, his family was told of his death on Friday.

The deceased brother said when they called him on the phone; it was picked by a Police Officer who asked them to come to the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters, Illabouchi, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The deceased youngest brother, Mr Chukwuemeka Odili said the family is suspecting foul play, while urging Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command said the lady who camped the deceased in her room in the brothel has been arrested by the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters while the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Port Harcourt is handling the investigation.