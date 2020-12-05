The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) in partnership with MOTIVAR, a social enterprise startup, is to kick-start a capacity development programme for students on Dec. 6.

The training is to accommodate an initial intake of 100 participants, its global President, Comrade Ayoade Kikiowo, said in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Kikiowo said that the programme would focus on helping young people to have access to skills for life and professional success, adding that the scheme targets preparing over 3,000 Ondo state students for future work, by acquiring and monetising hard skills.

He said that the skills, which will leverage digital tools, ranged from Forex and Cryptocurrency, Programming, Copywriting. blogging to Graphics design, while the training for the first 100 participants is expected to last for three weeks.

“The programme will be launched virtually via Zoom by the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Dotun Owanikin, who will deliver the opening address and interface with participants.

“There are eight technical mentors in total who will guide and help participants through their learning. All of them expert small business owners, currently leveraging on these skills to earn income”, he said.

Kikiowo said that the 100 participants were selected from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, on the basis of the “One-NAOSSITE-One-Skill programme.”