By Jennifer Okundia

Popular multi-award winning Nigerian American actress, producer, host and humanitarian Osas Ighodaro, took to social media to pay tribute to her late mother.

Born on November 10, 1955, Patricia Imuetinyan Ighodaro, sadly died on November 4, 2020.

In a message to her mother, Ighodaro said: “Sweet Mama… today makes it one month since you have gone to be with the Lord. Mama your departure was truly a shock to us all because you weren’t sick or anything but because we are God’s children, we will not question His will for us.

“Mummy, it has not been easy but through prayer and our love for the Lord our God we receive strength and are comforted.

“What has gotten me through thus far is that you are with my older siblings, grandparents and other loved ones in heaven. Amen 🙏🏾🕊❤️

“Mama I love you; I miss you. All that I do is to give glory to God and make you proud. God is love and He so loved us that He blessed me with you. Mama, in your memory I pray and will work tirelessly to make your legacy proud. RIP Mummy.

“1 John 4:16-17…God is Love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect.”

RIP Mummy, Nov 10th, 1955 – Nov 4th, 2020, Pls wake me up.”

On November 10th, Patricia celebrated her birthday, without Osas knowing that, it would be her very last, in a video shared by the actress.

“Mummy, Happy Heavenly Birthday my love; my guardian angel. I celebrate you then, now and always. Never knew this would be the last video we would do together… it hurts so bad mummy.

“Mama, I miss you sooooo much. I’m trying to be strong and make you proud but it’s so hard. I know you would want me to find my strength bc that’s how you raised me to be. I’ll try for you mummy; I’ll really try.

“To the best mother in the whole wide world have a blessed and beautiful birthday with the Lord and the angels above. I love you to eternity 🙏🏽 ❤️

“P.s. @riikha sizzy I can’t thank you enough for this video. Always capturing the beautiful moments. Love you 🙏🏽💗” she captioned her post.”