Award-winning singer and songwriter Eniola Akinbo, known professionally as Niyola, drops the official video of her newly released song “Olúmorántí“.

“Olúmorántí” which is translated from Yoruba as ‘God I Remember’ is the singer’s ode to her late parents who passed on two years apart within the last 3 years.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.

Eniola Akinbo was born in Lagos, on December 9, 1985. The youngest of ten children, she sang in church with her siblings and was inspired to pursue a career in music after attending a Funmi Adams concert.

She emerged runner up in the Amen Starlet competition in 2000. She began her professional music career in 2005 and was briefly affiliated with eLDee’s Trybe Records.

Following her stint at Trybe, she signed a production deal with Make Sum Noise Entertainment. Niyola’s first three singles “Me n U (In Da Club)”, “No More” and “Dem Say” were released under the imprint.

In 2012, Niyola signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment. On May 22, 2013, she released the single “Toh Bad”, her first release under the label.