There was a low turnout of voters for Plateau South senatorial bye-election compared to the 2019 general elections.

The bye-election was to elect a replacement for the Late Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died in February this year.

Apart from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which are major political parties, eight other parties contested for the seat.

APC candidate for the election is Prof Nora Daduut while Mr George Daika is the flag bearer of PDP.

A news correspondent who visited some polling units in the zone observed that some electoral officials were without voters to attend to in some units.

At Ajikamai polling unit (015) with 1,287 voters, where voting began at 8:30 am, less than 100 voters cast their votes by 12noon.

Mr Mohammed Sani, the AJakamai Polling Unit Presiding Officer, said that few people came out early.

“We were here 6:30 am, voting started by 8:30 am but we are yet to exhaust 100 ballot papers.

“I don’t know the reason for the poor turnout; maybe the people don’t want to come early.

“The process is smooth so far, we don’t have any challenge.

“When we close voting by 3:00 pm, after counting, we will upload results online for people to view,” he said.

Mr Tsenshu’ut Dawam, a voter at the polling unit said that the people of the community were not aware of the election.

At Yelwa Shendam, people were seen going about their normal businesses in spite of the restriction of movement.

There were crowds of people at the market doing their businesses ignoring polling units.

But Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar said that they voted before returning to the market to look for food.

The low turnout was also witnessed at some polling units in Mikang and Langtang Local Governments where NAN visited.

Gov. Simon Lalong, while responding to questions from newsmen said “I believe that some people came earlier, voted and left.

“I have not gone round, but I know that people are keen about voting in this zone, and I know that turnout will be very impressive.”