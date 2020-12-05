The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru is in early lead in several results released from polling units on Saturday.
Voting stopped around 3.00pm and several polling units have counted the votes.
The PDP’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi is greatly trailing behind the APC’s candidate in polling units results gotten so far.
Below are some of the results:
Polling unit 017, Ikorodu Central,
Ward E
APC 34
AA 1
PDP 10
Polling Unit 036 Aga/ Ijomu 036 (Anibaba/omini)
APC 074
APM 001
PDP 12
Void 002
Polling Unit 009 Igbogbo Bayeku
APC-68
PDP-8
AAC-1.
Void-1.
Polling 001, Igbogbo Bayeku
APC 88
PDP 18
Polling Unit 007, Isiwu
APC: 65
PDP: 07
Polling Unit 006, Isiwu
APC: 06
PDP: 00
Polling Unit 007, Ward C2 (Agbele Road/Oreyo)
APC-: 114
PDP-:. 19
ADP-:. 2
Polling booth 005, Isiwu
APC: 140
PDP: 07
Polling Unit 004, Isiwu B3
Apc 64
Pdp 10
Void 2
Polling Unit 003, Okegun Odofin II, Ibeju Lekki
APC-139
PDP-2
Polling Unit 004, Customary Court, Ibeju I
APC-106
PDP-8
Polling Unit 003, Orimedu Health Centre, Ibeju I
APC-237
PDP-4
Polling Unit 10, Iba Oloja II Premises
APC-78
PDP-0
Polling Unit 007, Ibeju High School
APC-88
PDP-12
Polling Unit 009, Iba Oloja 1 Premises, Ibeju I
APC-45
PDP-1
Polling Unit 001, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-88
PDP-07
ADC-1
Polling Unit 002, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-40
PDP-06
Polling Unit 003, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-68
PDP-03
Polling Unit 004, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-61
PDP-07
Polling Unit 005, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-49
PDP-04
ADC-1
AAC-1
Polling Unit 006, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-47
PDP-11
NRM-1
What do you think?