By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

There was apathy, as turnout of voters for the Senatorial and House of Assembly bye-elections in Kosofe Local Government Area was low.

This was evident in over 30 polling units observed around the constituency.

Apart from low voters turnout which had a big blow on the election in the area, INEC officials also got to their polling units late.

Polling units like Maidan Primary school, Adedoyin unit 107, Oniran Street unit 102, Fatoki street unit 019, among others all started voters registration and election late.

Presiding officers cited transportation issues as the reason for their lateness.

The election which was scheduled for 8:00 am hence began after one hour and two hours in some other polling units in Kosofe.

However, voting processes went without hitches in the area. Card readers where functional and low turnout made voting processes less stressful and easy.

Party agents also where presents at units as INEC officials enforced compliance to COVID-19 safety guidelines.