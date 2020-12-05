Some stakeholders have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the timely arrival of election materials for the Lagos East Senatorial Zone by-election on Saturday.

In separate interviews, a Lawmaker, Rep. Jimi Benson (APC-Ikorodu), and Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, also lauded security agencies for their conduct during the polls.

They, however, decried the “sluggish” turn out for the election by voters.

Benson said the election process had been orderly and calm, noting that the people had strictly adhered to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Everywhere is orderly, I see the INEC staff on ground, the policemen, other officials and also the voters are on queue.

“The COVID-19 protocols are duly observed,” he said.

Benson said he was optimistic that the people would make the right choice.

“There are lots of parties on the ballot paper.

“I pray the people know the right candidate and vote the candidate of their choice,” he said.

Olusanya said she was certain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate would be declared the winner.

She noted that the people would vote for the candidate because of the leadership qualities he possessed.

“I am happy that the election started early and it is peaceful.

“Looking at the ambience of this place, the people here are very happy and they are all smiling.

“My expectation at the end of this election is that the APC candidate should win. I think it is the function of the credibility of who we are speaking about.

“He is a former Managing Director of a bank and a former commissioner; in terms of leadership, he is capable.

“Accessing the competition and who the people think will be able to lead this senatorial district, his credibility will speak,” she said.