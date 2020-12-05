By Taiwo Okanlawon

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has vowed to prevent vote-buying, acts of violence, and other irregularities during the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II bye-elections.

INEC Supervisory National Commissioner in charge of the bye-elections in Lagos, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, said this in a press conference on Friday.

Ogunmola said that the commission is working with security agencies and other stakeholders in its efforts to deliver credible, free, and fair elections, and would not tolerate any act that would discredit the polls.

He said, “We are in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and other security agencies to ensure that people that perpetrate such acts are brought to book. The issue of making use of food at the polling units will be prevented.

“It (vote-buying) is something that appears difficult to curb. We can only do our best to prevent it on Election Day. We will put all hands on deck to ensure credible and transparent elections in Lagos.”