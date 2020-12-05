Michael Adeshina

Voting is yet to commence in some polling units across Agbala village in Ikorodu Local Government Area.

Voters came out early to pick their choices for the vacant state assembly and Lagos East senatorial seats but were left frustrated.

As of 10.00 am, the card reader at Polling Unit 009 was not functioning.

Mrs. Bello Rihanat, the Presiding Officer of the Unit told PM News that the card reader could not read voters’ cards.

Rihanat noted that she had called for a replacement and hopeful a new card reader will arrive soon.

Rihanat also stated that 832 voters are expected at the polling unit before 2:30 pm.

However, voters at polling unit 010 also complained about an undue delay in the voting process.

The Presiding Officer, however, explained to PM News that the delay was caused by the unavailability of chairs and tents.

Thugs who claimed to be members of Eiye and Aiye cult groups also came to the polling unit to scare voters as they demanded money in exchange for a peaceful voting process.

However, the tensed atmosphere was calmed by the officers of the Nigerian Police Force who engaged the hoodlums in a peaceful dialogue.