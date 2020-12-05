Our correspondents

Voters across Lagos-East Senatorial District trooped out to vote on Saturday, as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Tokunbo Abiru and Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, renewed rivalry in a by-election.

The duo will battle for the vacant senate seat following the death of the former Senator representing the senatorial district, Bayo Osinowo, who was snatched away by the cruel hand of Coronavirus.

Both Abiru and Gbadamosi have rolled out their campaign agenda. In his campaign agenda, Abiru promised people-oriented representation within the statutory mandate of a senator.

The Independent National Electoral Commission 1,343,448 residents of the district are eligible to vote in the election. However, going by past experience, less than 50 percent of the persons on the register may turn up to vote.

Lagos East is made up of five local government areas (LGAs) and 11 local council development areas (LCDAs).

PM News will be bringing you updates on the election as it happens from 1,978 polling units and 71 registration centers in the state.

8:01 am: INEC officials have arrived at Polling Unit 009, Open Space in front of Baale’s House, Ibeju-Lekki LGA

8:03 am: INEC officials have started sorting election materials at Polling Unit 008 and 009 in Agbala Village, Ikorodu LGA.

09:18 am: Voters are stranded at Polling Unit 009 in Agbala Village, Ikorodu, as the Card Reader malfunctioned. The situation triggers an undue delay in the accreditation process.