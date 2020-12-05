Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described as a huge loss, the death of business mogul and former presidential aspirant, Chief Harry Akande.

Makinde expressed the regret in a condolence message to the deceased’s family, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday in Ibadan.

Akande died on Saturday morning during a brief illness.

He was aged 77.

Makinde said: “The news of the death of the Agba Oye of Ibadanland and internationally-renowned businessman, Chief Harry Akande, came to me as a shock.

“His death meant another great loss to Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Akande’s fame as a businessman and his decision to join Nigerian politics to make a difference were classic.

“His conduct gave courage to the younger generation of businessmen, most of whom have gone ahead to emulate Akande and are making good their dreams.”

The governor said that Akande was one of the pathfinders for businessmen in politics.

He added that Akande’s efforts in deepening democracy through participation in politics would go into the annals of history, especially his role in building formidable opposition.

“This is one death too many; we can only pray to God to halt these deaths and allow our elders to make more impacts on humanity.

“We cannot question God but we can pray, and that is what we will continue to do.

“I pray that God will grant repose to Chief Akande’s soul and sustain his immediate and extended families,” Makinde said.

Late Akande was a one-time presidential aspirant on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party.