Ibadan-born Nigerian businessman, Chief Harry Akande is dead. He died today at the age of 77. He was born 3 March 1943.

Akande who is also the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, died on Saturday after a brief illness.

His relative, Mr Olumide Akande announced his death via Facebook.

“In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

“Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

“But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

“His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

“As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him”.

Akande made a lot of money in the United States and he was a one-time presidential aspirant in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

Of late, his business was locked in a tangle with South Africa’s Shoprite Checkers, owners of Shoprite retail outlets.

Akande had a N4.6billion judgment awarded by an Appeal Court for being sidelined when Shoprite opened for business in Nigeria.