Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has won his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Lagos East Bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru.

At his polling unit OO4, Oke-Balogun, Ward 4, Abiru polled 97 votes out of the 111 votes cast at the poll to emerge winner.

The PDP’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi got 10 votes to come second.

The ADP got two votes and the ADC followed with one vote. One of the votes cast at the unit was voided.

The number of registered voters at the unit is 738.