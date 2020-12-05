By Jennifer Okundia

The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State played host to BBNaija Season 5 winner and GOtv Nigeria ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour.

The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers.

The two-day event started with a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.

He continued his tour with a town storm where he met up with fans at Ifot Ekpene road and Abak road with quick visits to MultiChoice’s dealer offices in the area. Later in the evening, he made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Christmas Village in the state.

The tour ended with a special meet and greet session with fans and GOtv customers where he thanked his fans for the love and support and talked about the GOtv Jolli offer. He also had the opportunity to meet with fans and answer various questions and revealed that his fans should look forward to his new album in 2021.

A visibly elated fan, Mrs Mosunmola Ewelike, during the meet and greet session spoke passionately about her love for Laycon and his music, stating that he reminds her of her younger brother, which motivated her to solicit and coordinate votes for him during his stay in the BBNaija house. She further expressed gratitude to GOtv for bringing him to Uyo.

“I love Laycon so much, my love for him started from his first day in the house because he reminds me of my younger brother. I like his stature; he speaks intelligently, and he is very smart. He won almost all the tasks he participated in during the show which made me very proud and I vowed to help mobilize votes for him here in Uyo. People say I am an obsessed Laycon fan and I agree, because I went door to door to beg people to vote for him. I am very happy he is in Uyo and I wish him all the best and he should remain humble,” she said.

Lucky fans went home with autographed cards by Laycon and other giveaways courtesy GOtv Nigeria. The next stop on his 5-city GOtv Iconic tour is Abuja on the 10th and 11th of December.

The GOtv Jolli offer will see new customers get a decoder, GOtennae and 1-month subscription on the GOtv Jolli package at N8,400 this festive season.

New and existing customers will enjoy a great line-up of quality programming including the special AM Holiday Channel which features biggest Nigerian music and worship festivals, special events as well as new and returning festive-themed Africa Magic shows; the remaining matches of La Liga and Serie A; select Premier League and Champions League and other kids, local and international programming.