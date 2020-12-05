By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a huge lead in the senatorial bye-elections conducted in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

The two vacant senatorial seats are Bayelsa West and Central.

Bayelsa Central and West seats became vacant following the inauguration of Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson is gunning for the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat. His challenger is Peremobowei Ebebi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Early results released from polling units in the two senatorial districts showed the PDP maintaining strong edge against the APC.

In one of the polling units in Bayelsa West, Polling unit 018, Bebetorudigausee Square, Ekeremor, the PDP polled 210 votes to defeat APC, which got 22 votes.

In Polling Unit 013, Opukushi Square, Oduwini II Ward, Ekeremor, PDP scored 317 votes as against two garnered by APC.

Likewise, at polling unit 014, Tobugbene, Oduwini II Ward, Ekeremor, PDP got 500 votes while APC scored 45 votes. At polling unit 012, Idoro Idumu quarters, Oduwini II Ward, Ekeremor, PDP defeated APC, scoring 1,082 votes as against 51votes by APC.

At Polling Unit 010, Aya Idumu Square, Oduwini II Ward, Ekeremor, PDP got 901 votes while APC scored 68 votes.

At polling unit 001, Bennitegba quarters, Tarakiri ward, Ekeremor, PDP polled 374 votes to beat APC, which polled 160 votes; while at polling unit 002, Ayamabiri Compound, Tarakiri ward, PDP garnered 179 votes to defeat APC, which polled 20 votes. At polling unit 013, Fuobiri Compound, Tarakiri Ward, PDP polled 126 votes to defeat APC, which scored 53 votes.

Also, the PDP won massively in all 14 of the 35 polling units results released in Oporomor III Ward in Ekeremor LG, Bayelsa West.

The PDP also won in the 11 polling units that made up Ofoni I Ward, Sagbama LG.

In Bayelsa Central, the situation is the same as the PDP is also coasting home to victory by wide margin.