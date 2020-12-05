Michael Adeshina

Over 50 hoodlums disrupted the electoral process in the polling units at Agbala town, Ikorodu, during the Lagos-bye elections Saturday.

The hoodlums who claimed to belong to different cult groups ( Eiye and Aiye included) stormed polling unit 009 and polling unit 008, ward 18, Agbala village, Ikorodu Local Government Area.

As of 11.48 am, the entrance of the polling unit 008, in Agbala village, was closed with the 3 security officers at the scene overwhelmed.

Trouble started when the different cult groups demanded money in exchange for the peaceful conduct of the voting exercise.

However, a man yet-to-be-identified gave out money to one of the cultists which led to an uproar from other members.

However, officers of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps came to calm the situation at about 12:02 and voting activities were kick-started again.

Meanwhile, some of the voters and residents of the area vow not to return to the polling unit to cast their vote.

Mrs Mosunmola Adeshina, who spoke to PM News correspondent in the area, said “This is one of the reasons why I don’t come out to vote. A lot of vote-buying is going on here and with what I have witnessed today, I doubt the credibility of this election. I’m returning home.

A man who identified himself as Akanni Bello also said: “I came here to vote and seeing hoodlums being paid money made me believe it’s a waste of time.”