By Shedrack Frank/Yenagoa

Three yet-to-be identified policemen drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday,, the eve of today’s Senatorial bye-election holding in two zones of the state.

The deceased policemen, were said to be on their way to their places of assignment when the boat capsized

The spokesman of the Police Command in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the boat capsized on its way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

He, however, added that they were yet to ascertain the total number of Police officers involved in the incident.