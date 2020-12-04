By Abubakar Ahmed/Gusau

Zamfara state, controlled by the PDP, has sent a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to wade into the brewing war with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition tagged ‘open letter to President Buhari’, was signed by Sen. Lawal Daniya, Zamfara West and Chairman, PDP Bakura State Constituency bye-election Committee.

The PDP accused the APC for using dangerous weapons including daggers, axes, cutlasses bows and arrows and dane guns and chatting war songs, uncomplimentary remarks and innuendos with a view to incite disturbance of public peace against the PDP supporters.

“In an attempt to curtail the impending violence, the AIG Police Sokoto Zone, in a live broadcast, suspended all the political parties from further campaigns.

“This was also complemented by imposing 24-hour curfew in both Bakura Local Government and its neighbouring Talata Mafara Local Government Council.

“Suddenly, Abdulaziz Yari and Aliyu Shinkafi (both former Governors of Zamfara), Aminu Jaji and Sani Mayanchi arrived the venue of the campaign rally in clear violation of the suspension of the rally and the curfew imposed.

“What is even worrisome is the kind of official armoury accompanying the former Governor which calls for investigation as to how he managed to secure this kind of undue privilege obviously from official quarters.

“These are weapon vehicles that the state so much need but does not have them in the fight against banditry.

“Another point of note is the ploy to further generate tension and apprehension by Abdulaziz Yari group for inviting various state Governors, Senators and other dignitaries to come into the state and participate in the elections,” the letter read.

The PDP appealed to the president to urgently intervene in the matter to avoid further bloodshed.

In response, Yari said the APC sought permission to hold its rally on either Dec. 1, or Dec. 2, but was turned down by the police because the two dates were already given to the PDP.

“Our party, the APC was given Thursday, Dec. 3; so we went and conducted ourselves peacefully and in the presence of security agents up to the end of the event.

“On the issue of using some governors, there was not a single serving or former governor.

“It was only Zamfara APC supporters; the only issue here is that the ruling PDP government is afraid that we are going to defeat them; we should just go and meet at the election,” Yari said.

Zamfara is one of the states slated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold the Dec. 5, by-election.

Alhaji Tukur Jekada, the PDP member representing Bakura state assembly constituency died after a protracted illness