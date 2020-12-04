By Abankula

A physically challenged man in Ibadan, Olumuyiwa Bolade Adedeji has narrated his ordeal in the hands of a female soldier, identified as Mamman H. in Ibadan.

The woman dressed in military uniform, and damning Adedeji’s condition, assaulted him twice on Thursday.

She was in company of another woman and three men, Adedeji said.

In a story posted on his Facebook page, Adedeji said his offence was that he cautioned the soldier’s child against running across a moving vehicle.

The man also said he has lodged a complaint at Letmack Barracks in Mokola, also in Ibadan.

Read his story:

I was beaten up by this military woman this morning…(Thursday 3 December)

My offence was that her child ran in front of our moving vehicle but was not touched.

I got out of the car to warn the child not to run in front of a moving vehicle again..

That happened yesterday.. (Wednesday 2 December)

This morning, this military woman waylaid me in front of the school, Josabig Nursery and Primary School Oke Itunnu, Mokola Ibadan.. She and another woman with 3 other men slapped severally. We couldn’t do much myself and only the children in the vehicle..

On our way back, she was fully kitted in Nigeria Army Uniform as seen below, I knew a foul play will happen told my daughter to start recording, she started beating me again as seen in the attached video. Her accomplices wanted to join until they realised they were being recorded..

I am currently on my way to Letmack barracks Mokola to lodge a formal complaint..

For the avoidance of doubt I am a physically challenged man. On crutches

Watch the video: https://www.facebook.com/100031523554587/videos/378515236542592/