By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

An unidentified commercial tricycle rider was crushed to death on Friday after a long truck ran over him just in front of the Slaughter Market at Eliozu, along East West Road, Obia-Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that that the man was attempting to cross the road when the sad incident occurred.

The victim was said to be a Keke tricycle rider.

It was gathered that the truck driver made a futile attempt to escape after the accident but was apprehended by traders at the market.

As at the time of filing this report, angry traders and passers-by had gathered, rearing to vent their anger on the driver.