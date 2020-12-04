NLNG wins award at World LNG summit

By Desmond Ejibas/Port Harcourt

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has won an award for ‘Most Outstanding Contributor’ in the natural gas industry at the ongoing 2020 World LNG Virtual Summit and Award.

Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday that the award was organised by DMG Events.

She said that NLNG emerged joint winner with Kpler Company in a nomination group that had British Petroleum (BP), Chart Industries, Natural Gas Company (DEFA), Qatar Petroleum, and Sempra LNG as nominees.

“The annual LNG award is awarded to a company from the LNG value chain that has excelled in the previous 12 months, and made positive commercial or technical contribution to the LNG business.

“NLNG was adjudged to be one of two best organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the industry and has shown itself to be an industry leader,” Fatayi-Williams said.

Also, NLNG’s Managing Director, Mr Tony Attah was quoted as having described the NLNG as a leading champion in the global LNG business.

According to him, the company recorded remarkable milestones in the outgoing 2020 business year.

“In the last 12 months, we have been awarded the Company of the Decade by a reputable media group in Nigeria, and closed 2019 on an excellent footing with the Final Investment Decision for Train 7 Project.

“But in early 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak meant that everything would grind to a halt for most companies in the world – but not for NLNG.

“However, in spite of the challenges from the pandemic; the declining energy market and resultant economic downturn, we stood firmly.

“We stood firmly by our ambition to grow our capacity to actively play a significant role in the energy transition, in readiness for the future,” he said.

Attah said the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Train 7 and award of its engineering, procurement and construction contracts has renewed the company’s hope to maintain a significant market share.

The managing director added the company was also leading advocacy for gas utilisation in the country through its Domestic LPG and Domestic LNG initiatives.

“These initiatives will boost gas utilisation in Nigeria as the energy of the future,” he expressed optimism