Nkechi Sunday Blessing has taken to her verified Instagram account to publicly apologize to Toyin Abraham.

This is coming after Nkechi Blessing was rushed to the hospital as she collapsed during a movie set some days ago.

Blessing, who recently revealed that things were not well between her and Toyin Abraham, however, chose to settle their differences on her sickbed.

Blessing showed she was remorseful and planned to write an epistle but later decided to say them to her in person.

“I was going to write a page full of the epistle. But let me finish my last drip and come say them to you face to face. In d main time ..Mummy mi Edakun Ejebure(Please forgive me). I miss you plenty @toyin_abraham.”

However, Toyin Abraham quickly responded to the public apology.

“My love, it’s fine. I love and miss you more,” Toyin Abraham replied.