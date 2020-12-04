The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered that the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, be remanded in prison till the end of his trial.

Maina had jumped bail and fled to Niger Republic. He was arrested and extradited to Nigeria to continue his trial.

He was produced in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday to continue his trial.

The EFCC had asked the court that Maina be remanded in prison till the end of his trial, being that he had earlier jumped bail.

Justice Okon Abang granted the request of the EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar and ordered that Maina be remanded in prison till the end of his trial.

According to Justice Abang, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail,” and should be remanded in prison.