By Polycarp Auta

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the demise of former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Domkat Bali, as a colossal loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Lalong said this a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos.

Bali, who was also the Ponzhi Taroh, died at the age of 80.

“Plateau and the nation has lost one of its patriotic and loyal sons, former Minister of Defence, Gen. Domkat Bali.

“The passing of the retired general is a great loss to this country, considering the fact that he was one of the highly decorated officers who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities and had proved his worth.

“He was a key member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, where he held several positions including the Chief of Defence Staff.

”Gen. Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau in particular, where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State by deploying his wealth of knowledge to advice various administrations on the way forward.

“Indeed Plateau has lost an icon,” the governor is quoted as saying.

The statement said that Lalong condoled with Bali’s widow, Esther, his children, the Taroh nation and the entire Plateau citizens over the heavy loss, and asked God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Bali, according to the statement, answered the call of his people to serve as the Ponzhi Taroh many years after his retirement from the military.

It said that he demonstrated so much interest in the welfare of the Taroh nation and did his best to project and protect their interests.

Meanwhile, the statement said that Bali, even in death, would continue to inspire young Nigerians who want to serve the nation within the military, as his patriotism, gallantry and principles remain indelible.

NAN