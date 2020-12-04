As a testament to improved manpower efficiency in the teaching sector, Lagos State teachers have emerged 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions in the just concluded Association of Professional Women in Engineering (APWEN) STEM Training/Practical Competition across the 36 states of the Federation.

Four other teachers from the State won consolation prizes being among the best 10 participating teachers in the competition.

Mr. Lawal Kazeem Akinsola of Lagos State Junior Model College, Kankon, Badagry, Education District V clinched the first position of this year’s competition while Miss Nnaji Chika Adebola of Baptist Junior, Surulere, Education District IV and Miss Alexander Ibukun of Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School, Education District V emerged second and third positions respectively.

Addressing the awardees at a presentation ceremony held today at Ministry of Education, the Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Abosede Adelaja expressed her joy at the success recorded by these teachers, adding that the State Government is indeed proud of the attained feat.

Mrs. Adelaja noted that their achievements are quite impressive. She stressed that the teachers from Lagos State monopolized the top ten positions, clinching 7 out of the ten slots.

She averred that the achievements by these teachers are a testament to the quality of education the State Government offers to its populace, ensuring that these teachers are well equipped and are constantly trained for excellence in service delivery across the schools within the State.

“We are in the days of critical thinking, where the teachers can give the students ideas and require them to form their own knowledge; this is the new norm for critical concepts in our society, and any teacher in this noble profession must up the scale to be more relevant” She enthused.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu through the THEMES Agenda has invested enormously into several programmes and initiatives to improve the standard of teaching and learning, as well as, ensuring that the welfare of teachers is a necessity.

While extending appreciation to members of the Association of Professional Women in Engineering (APWEN), she opined that despite the challenges faced during the buildup to the virtual competition, they were able to achieve the best results and also enjoined the teachers to continue their good work.

She called for more collaboration with the Association to further build capacity for teachers.

Earlier in her address, immediate past President of APWEN, Engineer Felicia Agubata appreciated the Lagos State Government for its contribution and support throughout the competition in which results were widely accepted and judged fairly.

The winners were presented with gifts ranging from laptops, tablets and certificates.