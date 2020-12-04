The Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA, has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Disability Day.

The event was held at the Ndubusi Kanu Park, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

General Manager, LASODA, Oluwadamilare Ogundairo, said the state government was committed to building a better society for the physically challenged, especially after the effect of COVID-19 and EndSARS protest that ravaged the whole country and indeed entire World.

He said that the theme of this year’s event “Building Back Better: Towards a Disability Inclusive Accessible and Sustainable Post COVID-19 World”, was timely.

He said the event was an annual one celebrated internationally by governments and organisations every 3rd of December, to recognise the importance of people living with disability in the society.

The LASODA boss posited that the celebration also aligned with the THEMES agenda of the present administration of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of keeping to his promise of ensuring an all inclusive governance that would leave no one behind, including people with disabilities.

“I am optimistic that Lagos State is committed to build back better. The whole idea of building back better is that so much has been lost, but with our collective cooperation, especially in tandem with the spirit of our able governor, we shall build back Lagos better”, Ogundairo declared.

He commended all stakeholders, non-governmental organizations and top government functionaries that had been at the forefront of advancing the noble course of People living with Disabilities, just as he appealed that they should not also relent in their efforts and not to regard disability concerns as belonging to government alone.

“What happened yesterday was not a mistake, but I am sure it’s going to get better if all of us could rally round LASODA and indeed Lagos, this is just not my word but the vision of Mr Governor, Lagos is committed to build back better”, LASODA GM said.

Also in his presentation at the event, one of the facilitators, Mr Ajayi Olabode, said if anybody living with disability could be empowered, his problem problem would be lessened because he would be able to operate independently without putting his problem on anybody or the society.

Another facilitator, Barrister Salami Lukman Abolarinwa, who spoke on “Compliance and Challenges of Special People’s Law”, urged new GM, LASODA, to set the ball rolling so that people would be able to comply and sustain Post COVID-19 World.

The event was attended by various stakeholders and members living with disabilities.