The Lagos State Police Command has declared restriction of movement between 6am and 6pm on Saturday to allow smooth conduct of the bye-elections in Lagos East Senatorial District.

The police said the move was to allow for free, fair and credible bye-elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly seats.

The affected Local Government Areas for the two legislative seats include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

A statement issued by Command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Friday said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu made the declaration while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Lagos State.

”The election monitoring team, which comprises two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters CP Kola Okunola, reported to Lagos State Command today 3rd December, 2020, in preparation for the deployment and monitoring of police personnel and other security agents detailed for the election duties.

”The Command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the one thousand, nine hundred and twenty eight (1,928) polling units in the areas.

”The Commissioner of Police reiterated that there wont be both vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected the Local Government Areas during the elections except those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers,” Odumosu said.

Odumosu, however, warned electorate and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Acts 2010.

He also warned that no police aides or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections lasted; noting that any security aides violating this directive will be arrested and caused to face the full weight of the law.

Odumosu further assured the general public of adequate safety and smooth conduct of the elections in the affected areas, while he reaffirmed the commitment of the police to achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the affected Local Government Areas in Lagos State.