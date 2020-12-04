Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, was on Friday produced in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Maina, along with his company, is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering, to the tune of N2 billion.

He jumped bail and fled the country. While he fled the country, his trial continued in absentia.

Maina was arrested in Niger Republic where he had fled to.

He was arrested by a combination of security and intelligence operatives in Niger and Nigeria.

Maina was extradited to Nigeria on 3rd December, 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

As early as 8:27am, Maina was produced at the Federal High Court, in Abuja on Friday by the EFCC.