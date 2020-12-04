By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday said he would accept the verdict of the people of Ghana in Monday’s presidential election.

Ghana holds its presidential election on 7 December.

A former President, John Dramani Mahama is contesting against the incumbent, Akufo-Addo who is seeking a second term.

Mahama, a former Ghana’s president between 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017, is vying for the poll under the National Democratic Congress, NDC, as the opposition party, while the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo is vying for a second term under the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

However, Akufo-Addo, in a tweet on Friday said he believed in elections and that he was happy to give his words that he would accept the verdict of the people of Ghana.

He pledged that peace, unity and safety of Ghana would be his primary consideration.

