A prosecution witness Temitope Isinkaye has narrated how N1.2 billion, sent by the National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki was funnelled into five accounts, including former governor Ayo Fayose’s account.

Isinkaye, was giving evidence Thursday in the trial of Abiodun Agbele, an aide to Fayose.

The witness is tagged Prosecution Witness No.6.

Agbele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision, (EFCC) on money laundering charges to the tune of N1.2 billion in a trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba is presiding.

The said sum was alleged to be part of the N4.7billion that was transferred from the imprest account of the ONSA.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Wahab Shittu, Isinkaye, who was, head of operations, Akure Branch of Zenith Bank, recalled that the sum of N262,520,000 was paid to Agbele on June 17, 2014.

He said on the same date, a payment of N100 million was processed for the fourth defendant, Spotless Investment Limited.

He further disclosed that on June 18, 2014, N200,019.000 was processed for De Privateer Limited.

The following day, June 19, 2014, additional N300 million was processed for the same company.

According to him, De Privateer Limited again received N200 million on June 24, 2014.

On the same date, the final sum of N137 million was transferred to Fayose’s account.

Isinkaye presented the certified documents relating to the transactions, which were admitted in evidence, stating that though he disbursed the sum, he knew nothing about where it was sourced.

“I don’t know where the funds came from, but the payment instructions were given by our customer, Abiodun Agbele in company of the branch head, Dr Oluseye Alabi, and the zonal head, Dr Abiodun Osole and three others,” the witness stated.

Justice Dimgba adjourned the case till February 25, and 26, 2021.