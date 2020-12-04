By Carol V. Utulu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Sector Command, has flagged off the 2020 “ember months” road safety campaign in Asaba.

Mr Uchechukwu Wijioka, FRSC Sector Commander in Delta, said during the campaign that the theme of the 2020 campaign was “Drive Safe, Stay Safe.”

Wihioka, represented by the Head of Operations and Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Fatai Bakare, said the event was geared towards educating all road users on the need to ensure safety on roads.

“The ’ember months’ road safety campaign flag-off is the FRSC traditional way of kick-starting what the corps terms, ‘Operation Zero’ patrol over the years.

“This operation is targeted at demystifying the myth that all journeys by road during the Xmas period must be characterised by road traffic crashes,” he stated.

The sector commander enjoined drivers and all other road users to complement the efforts of the corps towards ensuring safety on roads by abiding by road safety rules and regulations.

In his remark, the Zonal Commanding Officer of the FRSC RS5HQ, Benin, Mr Emmanuel Abbe, said the “ember months” road safety campaign was very strategic enlightenment and educational programme of the corps.

“The ’ember months’ road safety campaign remains a very strategic plan of the FRSC at managing the challenges of road safety during the Yuletide.

“It is also a strategy to enlighten and educate road users on the need for all hands to be on deck towards ensuring safety on our roads as people move from one place to another during the season,” he said.

The zonal commander enjoined drivers and other road users to always obey road safety rules and regulations at all times.

Abbe, represented by Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Corps Commander, Anambra Sector Command, appealed to all road users to also observe COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “Let me also use this medium to remind all road users that COVID-19 is real.

“I wish to appeal to road users as they move from one place to another this Xmas season, to abide by all COVID-19 protocols of regular hand washing, social distancing and wearing of face mask at all times.”

NAN