Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has featured Afro-House singer/songwriter Niniola in a collabo entitled “Squander.”

“Squander” was produced by Yung Willis.

Watch the video here:

Falana, a lawyer, began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend before his professional career as a music artist began in 2009.

The musician was one of those who spoke against bad governance, demanded an end to police brutality, and took part in the #ENDSARS protest that rocked Nigeria in October.