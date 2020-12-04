By Abankula

Enyimba FC of Aba will on Sunday host Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the second leg of the preliminary round of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league.

Enyimba won the first leg in Ouagadougou 1-0 on 29 November.

The second leg on Sunday will be played at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, starting from 4pm Nigerian time.

Here is the full list of the fixtures, of all the matches to be played this weekend (between 4 and 6 December).

First-named teams are second-leg hosts, with first-leg results in brackets-

Stade Malien, Mali vs Ashanti de Siguiri, Guinea (2-1)

Teungueth, Senegal vs Gambia Armed Forces, The Gambia (1-1)

ASKO Kara, Togo vs RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire (0-1)

Mogadishu City, Somalia vs AS SONIDEP, Niger (0-2)

AS Bouenguidi, Gabon vs Forest Rangers, Zambia (0-0)

US Zilimadjou, Comoros vs Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana (0-4)

Le Messager Ngozi, Burundi vs Young Buffaloes, Eswatini (0-0)

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa vs PWD Bamenda, Cameroon (1-0)

Al Merrikh, Sudan vs AS Otohô, Congo (1-1)

Enyimba, Nigeria vs Rahimo, Burkina Faso (1-0)

Asante Kotoko, Ghana vs FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania (1-1)

Al Hilal. Sudan vs Vipers, Uganda (1-0)

MC Alger, Algeria vs Buffles du Borgou, Benin (1-1)

CS Sfaxien, Tunisia vs Mlandege, Zanzibar (5-0)

Nkana, Zambia vs Bantu, Lesotho (1-0)

Petro de Luanda, Angola vs Akonangui, Equatorial Guinea (1-0)

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe vs Costa do Sol, Mozambique (2-1)

Simba, Tanzania vs Plateau United, Nigeria (1-0)

Al Nasr, Libya vs CR Belouizdad, Algeria (0-2)

Gor Mahia, Kenya vs APR, Rwanda (1-2)

*Al Ahly Benghazi won on walkover after Mekelle 70 Enderta were not able to present themselves with 15 players (including 1 goalkeeper) for the first leg in Cairo, citing the Tigray conflict. (Al-Aly qualify for the first round).

Gazelle, Chad walks over GR/SIAF, Djibouti. Gazelle won on walkover after GR/SIAF failed to appear for the first leg in N’Djamena.

Gazelle therefore qualify for the first round).