Harrison Iyoha

The groovy tune produced by Timi Jay which gives off a cool vibe that shows the Artiste’s vocal flair and dexterity is the latest in the string of outstanding singles the burgeoning music act has delivered since his foray into music.

Buju’s storytelling ability is palpable in his swaggering delivery of lyrics in pidgin English and Yoruba draped with his fresh new age sound of slow and sexy Afrobeats.

Buju’s silky smooth voice is undeniable in its charm as it is welcoming to the ears.

‘So lovely’ is simply the beacon for wooing the ladies in this new age music.

Buju loves to sing; it’s crystal clear in the song’s hook ‘She say she dey lonely and she go like to boogey down on me. She dey relationship but he don’t ever keep you company’.

With songs like ‘So lovely’, as a young pianist and songwriter, one can see why Buju is viewed as one of Nigeria’s freshest music acts.

It is clear he’s well on his way to becoming one of the greatest Nigerian stars with this new succinctly delivered cool track that has no dramatic instrumentation whatsoever.

It goes to show how clever Spaceship Collective tidied up the Afrobeats sounds into an evolution of music precocity.

For ‘So lovely’, Buju attests to the fact that most times musically, less is indeed more.

Buju, whose name is an acronym for “Beauty Underneath Just Understood”, Tye ( is an acronym for to your ears) was born Daniel Benson.

Buju is a fast-rising 22-year-old Nigerian Afro-beats singer and songwriter who draws inspiration to create his music, ranging from his personal experiences, his environment or the experiences of his friends.

His ability to tell stories effortlessly in his music whilst including vivid melodies and harmony is something that has made his music a ‘must-listen’, as it is unexplainably enjoyable.

He has released a series of singles, including “Spiritual” featuring indigenous rapper Zlatan, “Lenu” and “Ohema”.

In 2019, he bagged a nomination for the “Rookie of the Year” category at the HipTV Headies Awards.

In April 2020, he released ‘Lenu’ remix, a chartbuster featuring legendary Burna Boy.

His ability to freestyle on any instrumental gained him exposure on social media, coupled with his music making him an unstoppable wave.

Buju’s ‘So Lovely’ was released on December 3, 2020, and available on all music platforms.