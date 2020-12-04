Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday received a delegation of the Cameroonian Military.

The event took place at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and followed the recent killing of farmers in the state.

The Cameroonian Military delegates were led by the 4th region joint military commander, General Saly Mohammadou and accompanied by Commander Sector 1 Multinational Joint Task Force, General Bouba Dobekreo; Commander Fourth Gendarmerie, Brigadier General Essoh Jules-Cesar; GOC 7 Div Bridgdier, Gen. AK Ibrahim and others.

At the event Governor Zulum harps on the need for a joint effort to defeat the insurgency.

Zulum stated that the central African country and Nigeria can share experiences and collaborate to defeat the insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

“Cameroon and Nigeria, most of our people share the same tradition and culture. Though the insecurity has affected all the countries in the Lake Chad region, all our economies have been affected. Therefore, there is a need for us to come together and fight this insurgency,” the governor noted.

“The issue of trans-border trade is very important, all of us know Banki. We are doing everything possible to reopen the Banki market, we are planning to reopen Bama-Banki road. Let us support the security architectures so that we can ensure the free movement of our people.”