Arik Air resumes flight operations.

The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has announced the immediate resumption of normal flight operations.

This is following the resolution of the impasse with the National Association of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

Mr Adebanji Ola, Communications Manager of the airline disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

According to the statement, all our afternoon and evening flights for Friday, 04 Dec. 2020, will be operating.

“Subsequent flights will also operate as scheduled.

“We apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Thursday and Friday and we assure them that the incessant union unrest has finally been put behind us.

“Passengers with tickets who could not fly on the days of the disruption can modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

“Our contact centre will be available for enquiries on telephone line 01 2799999 or email, callcentre@arikair.com,” he said.

Ola, however, thanked their esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during the period.