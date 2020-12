Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae singer Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy links up with DMW label boss Davido on his latest video dubbed “Activate.”

The record was directed by Yaw Skyface, produced and mastered by Mix Master Garzy.

Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.