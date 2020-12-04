Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter has inaugurated a 37-man mobilizing committee for Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

The committee which was drawn from different wards of the local government was inaugurated at the popular ‘Ori Omi’, Oke Sokori, area of Abeokuta North.

The committee is to mobilize new members for the APC in the local government area.

The State Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Comrade Olamide Lawal while speaking with journalists lauded the Dapo Abiodun led administration and youth inclusiveness in his cabinet.

He, therefore, advised the youths to be law-abiding, ensure that they operate peacefully while co-existing with each other while adding that the days of thuggery and acts inimical to the development of the state are gone.

In his words, “The Ogun State youths have always exhibited the traits of the ‘omoluabi’ and what we can do is to encourage them to continue in that line.

“Particularly, in this ember month, we want to appeal to them to remain law-abiding and ensure that they operate peacefully in all their endeavours.

“This is because we can only witness progress in a peaceful society and what Ogun State has been enjoying in relation to peaceful co-existence is as a result of the ‘Omoluabi’ traits in the Ogun youths. So, for this reason, we are imploring them to sustain that feat.

“We also give thanks to the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who is a youth loving Governor, for all the empowerment he has been doing for the youths, and even in leadership, for having so many youths in his cabinet. This is what we have not witnessed for a very long time.

“So for that reason, we want to appreciate him and we can only encourage him to continue to engage more youths in leadership positions. That is the essence of what we are doing today and to also spread that same message to the nooks and crannies of Ogun State.”

Also speaking, one of the Chairmanship Aspirant in the Local Government, Hon. Wale Bello said the time for the youths to take up the mantle of leadership in the country is now, adding that the youths have so far exhibited their desire in recent times, especially with the result from the #EndSARS protest.

“The youths should be thankful to God and to the present administration at the centre level. For the youths to have protested for up to ten days without any rancour or molestation, that is a kudos to the government.

“I remember when we were in that category, we were very unfortunate that most of our youth years were spent under different military regimes. As a result, you could not protest for a day or two before you are harassed by the Military.

“But we thank God that we are in a democracy and the protest makes us to àchieve a lot, to the extent that it attracted the international community.

“This is the right time for the youths to be part of the governance of this country. I am talking about youths that are skillful, the ones that have the intelligence and right thinking. We have been blessed to have youths who are yearning to contribute their quota to the development of this country.”

In his remarks, the APC Chairman, Abeokuta North Local Government, Alhaji Hakeem Sobayo thanked the youths in the Local Government for exhibiting maturity and dexterity in their endeavours.

He further reiterated the desire of the leadership of the party in partnering with the youths in achieving the goals and aspirations of the ruling party.

Sobayo, therefore, urged the newly inaugurated executives to be accommodating of all youth interests, adding that they are not in any competition with any other group but to compliment each other.