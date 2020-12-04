Fifteen #EndSARS protesters who suffered gunshot wounds on 20 October at the Lekki Toll Gate surfaced today at the venue of the venue of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, probing the incident and other police atrocities.
Fourteen of those who appeared today were said to have been shot at Lekki Toll Gate. One was said to have been shot at Ojodu Berger.
On their tail was Mr Nathaniel Solomon, whose younger brother Abouta Solomon was said to have been shot dead at the toll gate.
The deceased had been buried in his hometown in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
Aiyedungbe Olufunmi Grace, whose brother died at LASUTH after suffering gunshot injury to the head, also came.
Grace said after her brother’s death, the hospital authorities said he died of COVID-19.
The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it shot at peaceful protesters, saying it merely fired blanks into the air to disperse the protesters.
There is no government so much DREADED, MIS-TRUSTED, INSINCERE & UNRELIABLE TO SECURE LIVES like we ever had in APC Buhari government of Nigeria. Where gun shit victims ARE INSTRUCTED TO BE LABELLED as covid-19 victims to cover up their LIES and INSINCERITY to her citizens that soldiers killed peaceful protesters. No family of Lekki Tollgate victims dare go and report their dead families to the government because they know that Government will deny any killing or shooting. Good enough they are coming out to testify publicly because they know it is a public place where government official will not persecute, hide their complains or sweep it under the carpet of their dead and the wounded due to shootings at Lekki Tollgate Plaza. Thanks God the soldiers confessed shootings at Lekki and that governor invited them, it is now clear that CNN Media did not lie, ENDSARS protesters and UN didn’t s lie about the happenings in Nigeria. The only Liars are the government, soldiers, police, security and Government minister, Lai Mohammed. International media and some good private newspapers and persecuted TV houses in Nigeria are the only ones telling Nigerian the truth.