The Benin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of Azeez Oriire Paul ( a.k.a Quineeth Chynaberry Laty) an internet fraudster on a one-count charge bordering on intent to defraud before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Warri, Delta State.

Paul had in 2017 sent fraudulent electronic messages to one Umudi Elvis Kigho, which he relied upon and caused him to suffer the loss of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira( N350,000).

The count reads: “that you Azeez Oriire Paul (a.k.a Qu Chynaberry Laty) sometime in December 2017 at Warri, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did with intent to defraud sent electronic messages which materially misrepresent facts to one Umudi Elvis Kigho upon which message he relied and caused him to suffer a financial loss of the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand Naira( N350,000) and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 14 (2) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act 2015”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of the defendant’s plea, the prosecution counsel, Austin .A.Ozigbo prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendant, Ikedi Abonyi appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant has been remorseful for his action.

Justice Emeka Nwite thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendant to two months imprisonment and ordered that the convict makes restitution to the victim of the crime.