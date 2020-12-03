Michael Adeshina

The Nigerian Army said Boko Haram has not been defeated because the terrorist group is backed by the treacherous international community.

According to the Army, the aim of the international paymasters sponsoring the insurgents was to “cut Nigeria to size.”

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, made this known in an article published on Wednesday.

The article came against the backdrop of the killing of over 43 farmers and the abduction of 10 women by the Boko Haram terrorists in Zabarmari, Borno State, on Saturday.

The army spokesman said, “The recent killing of our people on a rice farm in Borno State was unexpected, inhuman, cowardly, dastardly and sadistic cruelty by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“There is no normal human being that will take pleasure in such inhuman massacre of defenseless and armless civilians, working on their farms; but that is the nature of terrorism and those who sponsor it.

“There is an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size and compromise national renegades making attempts to destabilize and dismember Nigeria if possible in subservience to the international paymasters, who are the owners of Boko Haram. They train them, arm them, finance them, and supply their logistics.”

Musa added that Boko Haram would have been defeated if not for the treacherous support they currently enjoy.