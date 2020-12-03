By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

An attack by bandits in the Gwaram community, Talatan Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State has left the village head dead and eight others abducted.

Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson Superintendent Shehu Mohammed confirmed the attack.

He said one of the abducted victims is the wife of the District head, Musa Makeri, who is also the former ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed said the Village Head was shot dead after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.