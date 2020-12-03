By Jennifer Okundia

Popular winner of Big Brother Africa 5, television personality, and show host, Uti Nwachukwu, has promised to give back to widows, this December.

Nwachukwu in 2010, competed as a contestant in Big Brother Africa 5: All-Stars in which he lasted 91 days and ultimately won by defeating Munya in a final vote of 8 to 7.

Asking for donations from well-meaning Nigerians to support the cause, Uti wrote:

“Abeg oo🙏🏾🙏🏾 time is running out. #THE WIDOWS REALLY NEED US THIS YEAR LIKE BEFORE. ITS REALLY SERIOUS THIS YEAR🙏🏾🙏🏾.

Even if you can’t donate please share with someone you know can 🙏🏾🙏🏾. DM ME OR CALL MS GLORIA FOR ACCOUNT DETAILS🙏🏾

Let take care of our widows like Baba God has asked us to 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

The media personality who started acting in 2011, is a native of Ndokwa from Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta State Nigeria.