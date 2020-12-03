The United States has recorded its worst day of COVID-19 pandemic with a daily death toll soaring above 3,000.

Figures from Johns Hopkins University showed that 3,157 people were killed by coronavirus on Wednesday.

The death toll was 20% higher than the previous single-day record of 2,603 deaths on April 15.

The total number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has also topped 100,000 for the first time.

The rising grim figures came amid a dire warning from President-elect Joe Biden that the total number of people killed could double to more than 500,000 over the next two months.

Biden said Wednesday that the US faces a ‘dark winter.’

“We’re likely to lose another 250,000 people dead between now and January You hear me? Because people aren’t paying attention.’

Incumbent Donald Trump, no longer shows concern about the COVID-19 casualties.

He is either busy playing golf or tweeting baseless allegations about election fraud.